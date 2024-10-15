Ukraine's U-21 national team qualifies for Euro 2025 despite defeat in match with Serbia
Kyiv • UNN
Ukraine's youth national team lost to Serbia 0:1, but took second place in the group. This allowed the team to reach the finals of Euro 2025 U-21, where it will continue to compete.
Ukraine's youth national team lost to Serbia but reached the final of Euro 2025 U-21. This is reported by the Ukrainian Football Association , UNN reports.
Details
In the match, the Ukrainians conceded the only goal in the first half and eventually lost 0-1.
Despite this defeat, the Ukrainian youth team took second place in their group, which allowed them to reach the final part of the competition.
The team is now preparing for the upcoming Euro 2025 U-21 games.
Ukraine's national team draws with the Czech Republic14.10.24, 23:47 • 17315 views