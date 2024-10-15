Ukraine's national team wins 7 medals at the World Grappling Championships in Kazakhstan
Kyiv • UNN
Ukrainian athletes won 7 medals at the World Grappling Championships in Kazakhstan. The Ukrainian youth team took second place in the team competition in the grappling section.
At the World Cup in grappling, which took place in Kazakhstan, the Ukrainian national team among adults showed an impressive result, winning 7 medals. This is reported by the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Ukraine, UNN reports.
Details
In the grappling-gi division, bronze medals were won by Alexander Gulyaev (71 kg), Ivan Malin (100 kg), Tatyana Astakhova (58 kg) and Ekaterina Stepanova (71 kg).
Ukrainian athletes also excelled in the know-how section: Ilya Svyatun (58 kg) won silver, while Yuriy Cherkalyuk (66 kg) and Ivan Malin (100 kg) received bronze medals.
In addition, the youth national team of Ukraine (U-15, U-17 and U-20) took second place in the team competition in the grappling section, emphasizing the high level of training of Ukrainian athletes.
