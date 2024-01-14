Ukraine's Ministry of Defense: 534 units of enemy equipment and 5270 personnel destroyed over the week

During the week of January 7-14, enemy personnel decreased by 5,270 people. The Armed Forces also destroyed 534 pieces of weapons and military equipment. This was reported by First Deputy Defense Minister Oleksandr Pavliuk in his Telegram, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, the Ukrainian Defense Forces eliminated 5,270 enemy personnel, as well as 534 pieces of weapons and military equipment over the past week. In particular, 53 tanks, 122 armored combat vehicles, 94 artillery systems, 6 MLRS, 11 air defense systems, 144 vehicles and 26 units of special equipment were destroyed.

In addition, Ukrainian defenders destroyed 28 missiles and 50 UAVs.

