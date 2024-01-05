Ukraine's international reserves increased by 42% over the year

According to preliminary data, Ukraine's international reserves reached USD 40.5 billion at the beginning of January, up 4.4% over the month. In general, during 2023, Ukraine's international reserves increased by 42%. This was reported by the National Bank of Ukraine, UNN writes.

Details

"Ukraine's international reserves as of January 1, 2024, according to preliminary data, amounted to USD 40,507.9 million. The amount of international reserves was 40,507.9 million USD. In December 2023, they increased by 4.4% compared to November due to foreign exchange earnings from international partners, which exceeded the National Bank's net sale of foreign currency and the country's debt payments in foreign currency," the NBU said.

In December, the government's foreign currency accounts with the NBU received USD 5.55 billion USD. At the same time, USD 708.2 million was paid for servicing and repaying the public debt in foreign currency

In December, the NBU's net foreign exchange sales amounted to USD 3.55 billion. This is a 1.4-fold increase compared to November. "The increase in the NBU's interventions in foreign currency sales last month was primarily due to a seasonal factor, in particular due to increased budget spending at the end of the year," the NBU explained.

"In 2023, Ukraine's international reserves increased by 42%," the NBU said.

Last year, Ukraine reportedly received unprecedented global financial support. The government's accounts at the NBU received about USD 42.7 billion. The government's accounts at the nbu received about 42.7 billion USD.

