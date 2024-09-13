Ukraine's foreign trade went into the red by $17.6 billion

The deficit of Ukraine's foreign trade in goods in January-August this year amounted to $17.6 billion, which is 6% more than in the same period last year. This is evidenced by the data of the State Customs Service, UNN reports.

Details

In 8 months of 2024, the trade turnover reached $72.6 billion. At the same time, in January-August 2024, Ukraine imported goods worth more than $45.1 billion and exported almost $27.5 billion. Taxed imports amounted to $37.8 billion, or 84% of the total volume of imported goods.

Countries from which Ukraine imported the most goods:

China - $8.9 billion,

Poland - $4.5 billion,

Germany - $3.4 billion.

Ukraine exported most of its products to the United States:

Poland - by $3.1 billion,

Spain - by $1.9 billion,

China - by $1.9 billion.

In the total volume of goods imported in January-August 2024, 65% of the goods were of the following categories:

machinery, equipment and transport - $15.5 billion,

chemical products - $7.8 billion,

Fuel and energy - $6 billion

The top three most exported goods from Ukraine are the following:

food products - $16 billion,

metals and metal products - $2.9 billion,

mineral products - $2.2 billion

In 8 months of 2024, UAH 189.3 million was paid to the budget during customs clearance of exports of goods subject to export duties.

