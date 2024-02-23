Ukraine will produce rifles according to NATO standards

Ukraine will produce small arms in accordance with NATO standards, namely CZ BREN 2 rifles. This was reported by Ukroboronprom, according to UNN.

Details

The Ukrainian Defense Industry Company has entered into an agreement with the Czech company Česká zbrojovka a.s. and a subsidiary of Colt CZ Group SE, signing a license transfer agreement.

Ukraine will now produce NATO-standard rifles, including the CZ BREN 2 model.

The transfer of technology from NATO member states is a key moment for our company, driven by successful international partnership and defense industry reform. This initiative is an important step towards creating the Arsenal of the Free World in Ukraine, - emphasized Director General of Ukroboronprom Herman Smetanin.

The CZ BREN 2 production technology transfer project was presented at the first International Defense Industries Forum (DFNC1) in Kyiv in late September 2023.

For reference

CZ BREN 2 is used by military formations and law enforcement agencies around the world, for example, the Czech Republic Army, the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the French National Gendarmerie Task Force (GIGN), the Portuguese Army, the Polish Border Guard, the Romanian Gendarmerie, etc.

Recall

Parliament passed a law introducing NATO standards in medical support for the Armed Forces of Ukraine, including clinical protocols and regulations on pre-hospital care.