Ukraine will produce rifles according to NATO standards

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM
The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM
Ukraine will produce rifles according to NATO standards

Kyiv • UNN

 • 102212 views

Ukraine will produce NATO-standard rifles, including the CZ BREN 2 model, under a license agreement with Czech firearms manufacturer Česká zbrojovka.

Ukraine will produce rifles according to NATO standards

Ukraine will produce small arms in accordance with NATO standards, namely CZ BREN 2 rifles. This was reported by Ukroboronprom, according to UNN.

Details

The Ukrainian Defense Industry Company has entered into an agreement with the Czech company Česká zbrojovka a.s. and a subsidiary of Colt CZ Group SE, signing a license transfer agreement.

Ukraine will now produce NATO-standard rifles, including the CZ BREN 2 model.

The transfer of technology from NATO member states is a key moment for our company, driven by successful international partnership and defense industry reform. This initiative is an important step towards creating the Arsenal of the Free World in Ukraine,

- emphasized Director General of Ukroboronprom Herman Smetanin.

The CZ BREN 2 production technology transfer project was presented at the first International Defense Industries Forum (DFNC1) in Kyiv in late September 2023.

For reference

CZ BREN 2 is used by military formations and law enforcement agencies around the world, for example, the Czech Republic Army, the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the French National Gendarmerie Task Force (GIGN), the Portuguese Army, the Polish Border Guard, the Romanian Gendarmerie, etc.

Recall

Parliament passed a law introducing NATO standards in medical support for the Armed Forces of Ukraine, including clinical protocols and regulations on pre-hospital care.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

WarEconomy
