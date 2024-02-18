Ukraine will launch an electronic register of sports facilities in 2024

The resolution on the creation of an electronic register of sports facilities has been approved by the government. This is reported by the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

The Government of Ukraine has decided to introduce an electronic register of sports facilities, facilitating the transformation of the industry and making it easier for citizens to access information.

According to the new Resolution, which will come into force on May 1, 2024, the Register of Sports Facilities will be put into commercial operation.

With the help of the electronic registry, people will be able to easily find information about sports facilities. We believe that people should not face barriers when they want to get information. This is one of the priorities of Ukraine's digital transformation - Ministry of Youth and Sports of Ukraine.

Add

The link to the registry, which is currently in trial operation, is available at: https://sportsporudy.mms.gov.ua/.

