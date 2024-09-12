Ukraine will inform the UN and the International Maritime Organization about Russia's attack on a civilian vessel in the Black Sea - MFA

The hostile attack on a civilian vessel carrying wheat for Egypt in the Black Sea violates the UN General Assembly Resolution. Ukraine will immediately notify the UN and the International Maritime Organization of the crime, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga wrote on social network X, UNN reports.

This Russian attack is a brazen assault on freedom of navigation and global food security, in violation of UN General Assembly Resolution A.1183. Ukraine will immediately notify the United Nations and inform the International Maritime Organization of this crime. We call on our partners to respond decisively - Sibiga wrote.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy reports an enemy missile attack on a civilian ship carrying wheat for Egypt in the Black Sea.