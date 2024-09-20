Ukraine seeks to take into account the political reality of its membership in the EU's seven-year budget - Sybiha

Ukraine wants to open negotiation clusters with the EU in parallel and include the political reality of its membership in the EU's seven-year budget, Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha said, pinning special hopes on Poland's presidency of the EU Council, which begins on January 1, UNN reports.

Details

"We want to open negotiating clusters with the EU in parallel, not sequentially. We want the EU's seven-year budget, which will be discussed in February, to be an enlargement budget and take into account the political reality of Ukraine's membership. In this context, we have special hopes for the Polish presidency, which will begin on January 1," the Foreign Minister wrote on Facebook.

