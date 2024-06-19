Ukraine resumes ferry service to Georgia via the Black Sea

$41.340.03
Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive
01:12 PM • 4966 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 18824 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 157579 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 151299 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 163230 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 212972 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 247139 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 153138 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371133 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 183586 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 99461 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 143003 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 130940 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 38341 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 56680 views
Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 4966 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 157579 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 131952 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 151299 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 143976 views
The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 13265 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 14407 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 18400 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 19487 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 39078 views
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Telegram

Instagram

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Shahed-136

Ukraine resumes ferry service to Georgia via the Black Sea

Kyiv • UNN

 • 32564 views

Ukraine will resume weekly ferry service between the Black Sea port and Batumi, Georgia, the first flight is scheduled for July 9 and will last 60 hours in one direction and 69 hours in the opposite direction.

Ukraine resumes ferry service to Georgia via the Black Sea

Ukraine will resume ferry service with Georgia via the Black Sea. As indicated on the website of the carrier UkrFerry, the first flight is scheduled for July 9, reports UNN.

According to UkrFerry, the flight will last 60 hours. Port of departure - Black Sea port of arrival - Batumi. The return flight duration is 69 hours. 

According to the schedule, flights will be operated once a week.

Add

The website UkrFerry states that the dates / times of waste and arrival of ships may be changed for reasons beyond the control of the sea carrier, including: berth occupancy in the port, weather conditions, long-term work of customs, border and other authorities in ports, as well as for other reasons beyond the control of the sea carrier. The dates/times of departure and arrival of the vessel may be changed both before the start of the flight and during the flight.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

