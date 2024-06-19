Ukraine resumes ferry service to Georgia via the Black Sea

Ukraine will resume ferry service with Georgia via the Black Sea. As indicated on the website of the carrier UkrFerry, the first flight is scheduled for July 9, reports UNN.

According to UkrFerry, the flight will last 60 hours. Port of departure - Black Sea port of arrival - Batumi. The return flight duration is 69 hours.

According to the schedule, flights will be operated once a week.

The website UkrFerry states that the dates / times of waste and arrival of ships may be changed for reasons beyond the control of the sea carrier, including: berth occupancy in the port, weather conditions, long-term work of customs, border and other authorities in ports, as well as for other reasons beyond the control of the sea carrier. The dates/times of departure and arrival of the vessel may be changed both before the start of the flight and during the flight.