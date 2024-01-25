Ukraine plans to resuscitate the inventory of unfinished and long-term construction projects suspended by the invasion of Russia

Ukraine plans to resume the process of inventorying unfinished and long-term construction projects, which was suspended due to the Russian invasion. This was announced by the Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on the Organization of State Power, Local Self-Government, Regional Development and Urban Planning Olena Shulyak, UNN reports.

Olena Shulyak emphasized that Ukraine currently lacks up-to-date data on the stock of unfinished housing and the number of citizens who have invested in unfinished construction.

According to the head of the relevant committee, conducting an inventory together with the Ministry of Community, Territorial and Infrastructure Development will help to clearly identify the problem and find its optimal solution.

Unfortunately, the problem of unfinished and long-term construction projects is not new for Ukraine. In the capital alone, we have a lot of illustrative cases: first the infamous Wojciechowski houses, then Ukrbud, Arkada, and now Kyivmiskbud. These are tens of thousands of Ukrainian families who have not yet received the keys to their homes. We need to look for possible ways to solve these challenges across the country, as well as strengthen legislation in the construction sector to prevent such situations from happening again said Olena Shulyak.

Olena Shulyak also noted the Law on Registration of Special Property Rights, which requires registration of special property rights to objects in the State Register of Real Property Rights.

This system is a guarantee of transparency in the construction market, as the developer must obtain technical and urban planning conditions, enter design data, submit design documentation with an identifier and an expert report. Approved project documentation and a document granting the right to carry out construction work are also mandatory elements for successful registration.

In fact, such a multi-stage verification by the electronic system's algorithms before registering a special property right is an additional guarantee for the investor that the developer is building in accordance with the current legislation emphasized Olena Shulyak.

To date, several dozen registrations of special property rights have already been made, which indicates the launch and gradual development of this process. However, the parliamentarian is convinced that local authorities should also be willing to actively engage in finding the best ways to solve specific issues related to long-term construction and unfinished projects.