Britain to allocate 1.6 billion pounds to Ukraine for production of missiles for air defense
Exclusive
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Ukraine plans to resuscitate the inventory of unfinished and long-term construction projects suspended by the invasion of Russia

Ukraine plans to resuscitate the inventory of unfinished and long-term construction projects suspended by the invasion of Russia

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24973 views

Ukraine intends to restore the inventory of unfinished and long-term construction projects. These efforts are aimed at addressing the problems associated with unfinished housing and improving legislation in the construction sector.

Ukraine plans to resume the process of inventorying unfinished and long-term construction projects, which was suspended due to the Russian invasion. This was announced by the Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on the Organization of State Power, Local Self-Government, Regional Development and Urban Planning Olena Shulyak, UNN reports.

Details

Olena Shulyak emphasized that Ukraine currently lacks up-to-date data on the stock of unfinished housing and the number of citizens who have invested in unfinished construction.

According to the head of the relevant committee, conducting an inventory together with the Ministry of Community, Territorial and Infrastructure Development will help to clearly identify the problem and find its optimal solution. 

Unfortunately, the problem of unfinished and long-term construction projects is not new for Ukraine. In the capital alone, we have a lot of illustrative cases: first the infamous Wojciechowski houses, then Ukrbud, Arkada, and now Kyivmiskbud. These are tens of thousands of Ukrainian families who have not yet received the keys to their homes. We need to look for possible ways to solve these challenges across the country, as well as strengthen legislation in the construction sector to prevent such situations from happening again

 said Olena Shulyak.

Olena Shulyak also noted the Law on Registration of Special Property Rights, which requires registration of special property rights to objects in the State Register of Real Property Rights.

This system is a guarantee of transparency in the construction market, as the developer must obtain technical and urban planning conditions, enter design data, submit design documentation with an identifier and an expert report. Approved project documentation and a document granting the right to carry out construction work are also mandatory elements for successful registration.

In fact, such a multi-stage verification by the electronic system's algorithms before registering a special property right is an additional guarantee for the investor that the developer is building in accordance with the current legislation

emphasized Olena Shulyak.

To date, several dozen registrations of special property rights have already been made, which indicates the launch and gradual development of this process. However, the parliamentarian is convinced that local authorities should also be willing to actively engage in finding the best ways to solve specific issues related to long-term construction and unfinished projects.

