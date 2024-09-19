The German edition of FAZ made a mistake in an article about Romania's alleged request to Ukraine to shoot down drones that fly into their country, UNN reports.

The text currently states that it was Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga who asked Romania to shoot down the drones. The article has now been corrected.

Earlier, FAZ reportedthat Romania has asked Ukraine to shoot down Russian drones flying into its territory. During his visit to Bucharest, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga discussed military assistance and support from the western neighbors.