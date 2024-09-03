ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 129300 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 134410 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 221408 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 165313 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 160258 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 146048 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 210864 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112722 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 197978 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105243 views

Ukraine must recognize “dark pages” of history and rebury victims of Volyn tragedy - Polish Foreign Ministry

Ukraine must recognize “dark pages” of history and rebury victims of Volyn tragedy - Polish Foreign Ministry

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 17729 views

The Polish Foreign Minister called on Ukraine to recognize the “dark pages” of history and rebury the victims of the Volyn tragedy. Sikorski emphasized that Ukraine's future in the EU depends on Poland.

Ukraine should recognize the "dark pages of its history" as soon as possible and rebury the victims of the Volyn tragedy in a spirit of gratitude for what Poland is doing for it. This was stated by Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski in an interview with TVP World, UNN reports.

"Ukraine, of course, also has certain requirements to us, but it is Poland that will decide to close the next chapters of Ukraine's negotiations with the European Union, concluding that "it is better that Ukraine resolves this issue as soon as possible in the spirit of gratitude for what we are doing for it today," Sikorski said 

Sikorski emphasized that it is Poland that will decide Ukraine's future in Europe. He also noted that Donald Tusk and Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysh have already spoken out on this issue.

At the same time, Sikorsky added that "there will be many more opportunities to remind Ukraine of its national and Christian duty.

The Foreign Minister also mentioned the speech of Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba. As he noted, Kuleba's remarks suggested that he had previously spoken with Sikorsky about the issue of exhuming the victims of the Volyn crime.

"Minister Kuleba (Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba - ed.) ... made a mistake by comparing post-war resettlement with ethnic cleansing with signs of genocide that took place in Volyn," he said.

Polish Foreign Minister says Russia is constantly trying to harm Polish-Ukrainian relations. 

"When Russia wants to sow hatred between our countries, it raises the issue of Volyn, which is a painful page in our common history and which Ukraine must deal with," he said.

At the same time, he added: "We cannot bring the victims of Volyn back to life; our compatriots deserve a decent burial. Ukraine must recognize the dark pages of its history, but now it is fighting for its survival against Russian aggression.

Recall 

During a speech at Campus Polska Przyszlosci, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba mentioned Operation Vistula and "Ukrainian territories," which provoked a negative reaction from Poles, including Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, who called for the settlement of historical issues.

