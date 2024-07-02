$41.340.03
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Ukraine may get 'good news' on air defense at NATO summit - Reuters

Kyiv • UNN

 • 23459 views

According to a senior U.S. State Department official, Ukraine is expected to receive "good news" on additional air defense systems, such as Patriots or similar systems, at the upcoming NATO summit in Washington next week.

Ukraine may get 'good news' on air defense at NATO summit - Reuters

Ukraine is expected to receive "good news" in its quest for more air defense systems at the NATO summit in Washington next week. This was stated  by a senior US State Department official, UNN reports citing Reuters.

"We hope that we will be able to attend the summit and make new announcements on air defense. You heard that the Ukrainians are looking to get additional Patriots  or similar systems. And I think we will have additional good news for them on that front," the official said on condition of anonymity.

The official did not provide any further details.

For months, Ukrainian officials have urged their allies to supply more air defense systems to protect against frequent missile and drone attacks by Russian troops after Moscow's 2022 invasion.

Leaders are gathering for a North Atlantic Treaty Organization summit in Washington, D.C., from July 9-11, in part to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the military alliance.

Addendum

U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken statedthat new air defense announcements for Ukraine can be expected before the NATO summit to be held on July 9-11 in Washington.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reportedthat the White House is not ready to invite Ukraine to NATO. Therefore, Kyiv calls on the United States to provide  Ukraine with all the necessary defense and specifics. 

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarPolitics
