Ukraine may get 'good news' on air defense at NATO summit - Reuters

Ukraine is expected to receive "good news" in its quest for more air defense systems at the NATO summit in Washington next week. This was stated by a senior US State Department official, UNN reports citing Reuters.

"We hope that we will be able to attend the summit and make new announcements on air defense. You heard that the Ukrainians are looking to get additional Patriots or similar systems. And I think we will have additional good news for them on that front," the official said on condition of anonymity.

The official did not provide any further details.

For months, Ukrainian officials have urged their allies to supply more air defense systems to protect against frequent missile and drone attacks by Russian troops after Moscow's 2022 invasion.

Leaders are gathering for a North Atlantic Treaty Organization summit in Washington, D.C., from July 9-11, in part to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the military alliance.

Addendum

U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken statedthat new air defense announcements for Ukraine can be expected before the NATO summit to be held on July 9-11 in Washington.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reportedthat the White House is not ready to invite Ukraine to NATO. Therefore, Kyiv calls on the United States to provide Ukraine with all the necessary defense and specifics.