Prime Minister of Ukraine Serhiy Koretskyi discussed with European Commissioner for Humanitarian Aid and Crisis Management Hadja Lahbib the protection of Ukrainian cities from Russian attacks and Ukraine's needs as part of the winter support package. He said this on Telegram, reports UNN.

Details

According to the head of government, one of the main goals of his visit to Brussels was to protect our cities from Russian terror.

We are in constant contact and, together with the European Commission, are preparing concrete solutions to help people get through the winter under attack, primarily in cities with populations of over one million. ... During the meeting, we analyzed Ukraine's needs as part of the winter package. The European Commission has taken responsibility for coordinating the assistance that EU member states are ready to provide - Koretskyi noted.

He specified that Ukraine's emergency winter package is to include generators, charging stations, buses, as well as assistance with bridges and crossings.

We remind you

The European Commission allocated another 1.71 billion euros to Ukraine for drones, ammunition, and air defense systems.

"Every missile counts" - Koretskyi called on NATO to strengthen Ukraine's air defense with a winter package