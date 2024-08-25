Ukraine is not ready to sacrifice people, territories and freedom: Zelenskyy on Modi's ideas for peace

Ukraine will be happy to discuss Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ideas for peace, but it is not ready to sacrifice people, territories, and freedom. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an interview with representatives of the Indian media, according to a correspondent of UNN.

Zelenskiy saidthat India has an influence on the Russian economy and if it stops oil imports, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin will face huge challenges.

"Another aspect is the path to peace. We also talked about this with the Prime Minister. He spoke about peace and we will be happy to discuss his ideas, we will be happy to talk about it. But we are not ready to use our territories as one of the options for the offer. We do not exchange people for offers and territories for offers, our values and our freedom, our democracy. We are not ready to sacrifice this. We can talk about other aspects, we can make decisions, we can look for options, but I was absolutely frank in my conversation with the Prime Minister," Zelensky said.

Zelensky emphasized that Prime Minister Modi wants peace more than Putin.

"You see what the problem is. The problem is that Putin doesn't want this, I don't know what they are talking about, what the details are with Putin...I told the prime minister: look who you are talking to. You are talking to him, he is telling you that he wants peace, and at the same time he is attacking the hospital... He (Putin - ed.) is not as smart as he is shown on Russian television," Zelensky said.

Addendum

Prime Minister Narendra Modi believesthat Ukraine and Russia will have to sit down together and find a way out of the "crisis." He also said that India is ready to proactively contribute to all efforts to achieve peace.