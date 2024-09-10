Ukraine is negotiating to provide more man-portable air defense systems: Shmyhal explains why

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 119951 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 122749 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 200347 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 154611 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 153405 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 143173 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 199309 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112445 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 187928 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105107 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 18202 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 150336 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 149548 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 153604 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 144514 views
Ukraine is negotiating to provide more man-portable air defense systems: Shmyhal explains why

Ukraine is negotiating to provide more man-portable air defense systems: Shmyhal explains why

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 19816 views

Prime Minister Shmyhal said that Ukraine is negotiating to receive more MANPADS to protect energy facilities. Ukraine is also receiving Patriot and SAMP/T systems from partners.

Ukraine is currently negotiating the provision of more man-portable air defense systems  in order to further protect each energy facility. This was stated by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal during a press conference, according to a UNN correspondent .

Today, we are receiving four Patriot systems in stages, the SAMP/T system that Italy promised us. We are now negotiating to provide Ukraine with more MANPADS - air defense systems - in order to individually protect each energy facility. They have proved to be very effective in the individual protection of individual facilities, so we are asking our partners for more of them for this winter

- Shmyhal said.

Addendum

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Romania's decision to transfer its own Patriot air defense system to Ukraine is a significant contribution to strengthening the protection of civilians and infrastructure.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarPolitics

