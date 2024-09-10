Ukraine is negotiating to provide more man-portable air defense systems: Shmyhal explains why

Ukraine is currently negotiating the provision of more man-portable air defense systems in order to further protect each energy facility. This was stated by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal during a press conference, according to a UNN correspondent .

Today, we are receiving four Patriot systems in stages, the SAMP/T system that Italy promised us. We are now negotiating to provide Ukraine with more MANPADS - air defense systems - in order to individually protect each energy facility. They have proved to be very effective in the individual protection of individual facilities, so we are asking our partners for more of them for this winter - Shmyhal said.

Addendum

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Romania's decision to transfer its own Patriot air defense system to Ukraine is a significant contribution to strengthening the protection of civilians and infrastructure.