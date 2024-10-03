NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said that Ukraine is closer to NATO than ever. Rutte said this during a meeting with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, UNN reports .

Details

By supporting Ukraine and replenishing our reserves, we are increasing our production. This is also a priority for me. That's why in Washington, Allies agreed to strengthen our defense capabilities, working on both sides of the Atlantic among Allies, but also with you, with Ukraine, to help you build your national capabilities. Today we discussed all of these elements, all the areas where Ukraine still needs support and the ways in which NATO can provide it. Ukraine is closer to NATO than ever before. And we will continue on this path until you become a member of our Alliance. I look forward to that day. NATO stands with Ukraine for your security and for your safety