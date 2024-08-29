Ukraine has updated requirements for payment transactions with cash by payment service providers - NBU

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Ukraine has updated requirements for payment transactions with cash by payment service providers - NBU

Ukraine has updated requirements for payment transactions with cash by payment service providers - NBU

Kyiv  •  UNN

The National Bank of Ukraine has updated the procedure for cash handling and payment transactions. Restrictions have been set for business entities to transfer cash without opening an account, but there are no changes for individuals.

The National Bank of Ukraine has updated the procedure for organizing cash operations by banks and payment transactions by payment service providers in Ukraine. This was reported by the press service of the NBU, UNN reports .

Details

It is noted that in order to increase the transparency of payment transactions and prevent financial transactions with cash that pose a high risk of being used for illegal purposes, certain restrictions have been established on cash transfers without opening an account.

The NBU stated that payment service providers are obliged to credit funds from cash transfer transactions without opening an account to the accounts of business entities on a mandatory basis. In other words, cash withdrawals by transfer without opening an account for business entities are possible only from their accounts (after preliminary crediting them in non-cash form).

At the same time, the NBU noted that there are no such restrictions for individuals. Citizens can still choose the type of transfer and payment with business entities for services or goods that is convenient for them - in cash or non-cash.

Such rules are contained in Resolution of the NBU Board dated August 23, 2024 No. 101 "On Approval of Amendments to the Instruction on the Procedure for Organizing Cash Operations by Banks and Conducting Payment Transactions by Payment Service Providers in Ukraine", which comes into force on August 29, 2024.

In addition, the NBU has settled the issue by this resolution:

  • liability of payment service providers to users when providing payment services;
  • withdrawal from circulation and transfer of doubtful banknotes (coins) by financial institutions for examination by the NBU and reduction of the timeframe for such examination.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

