Ukraine has received 50,000 doses of flu vaccine for healthcare workers

Ukraine has received a batch of 50,000 doses of influenza vaccine as humanitarian aid. The vaccine is intended for free vaccination of medical workers and other representatives of vulnerable population groups. The Public Health Center reports this, UNN writes.

Details

The vaccine was provided as humanitarian aid by Action Medeor and is currently being prepared for distribution to healthcare facilities.

Medical workers face an increased risk of contracting influenza because of their frequent direct contact with patients.

Influenza vaccination in Ukraine is recommended and is included in the Immunization Schedule. The vaccine may be purchased using funds from local budgets, enterprises, or out of pocket - the statement says.

Vaccination is primarily recommended for people for whom influenza may have a severe course and cause complications. These groups include:

• pregnant women;

• children aged six months and older;

• older people;

• people with chronic diseases, including asthma, diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, and respiratory diseases;

• medical workers who, due to the nature of their work, face a high risk of contact with sick people.

To reduce the risk of contracting influenza and other acute respiratory viral infections, the Public Health Center recommends:

• avoiding places with large crowds of people;

• regularly washing hands with soap or using hand sanitizer;

• covering the mouth and nose when coughing and sneezing;

• avoiding close contact with people who have symptoms of acute respiratory viral infections;

• regularly ventilating rooms;

• not touching the eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands;

• where possible, avoiding hugs, handshakes, and kisses with people who have symptoms of a respiratory infection.

First flu vaccines have begun arriving in Ukraine