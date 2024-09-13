Ukraine has become the country with the highest mortality rate in the world - CIA report

Ukraine has the highest mortality rate in the world. In our country, there are 18.6 deaths per thousand people. Lithuania and Serbia rank second and third, respectively. This is evidenced by data from the CIA report on the mortality rate in the world, UNN reports.

Details

According to the report, Ukraine's mortality rate is the highest among all countries in the world. It is 18.6 deaths per 1000 people.

Lithuania is the second deadliest country in the world. Its death rate is 15.02 deaths per thousand people.

Serbia is in third place, with a mortality rate of 14.9.

Qatar has the lowest mortality rate with 1.4 deaths per thousand people.

It is worth noting that Russia is on the 9th place in the list. It has 14 deaths per thousand people.

