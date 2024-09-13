ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 115827 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 118388 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 192852 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 150635 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 151179 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 142188 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 195481 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112356 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 184572 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105000 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Ukraine has become the country with the highest mortality rate in the world - CIA report

Ukraine has become the country with the highest mortality rate in the world - CIA report

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 12563 views

Ukraine has the highest mortality rate in the world, with 18.6 deaths per 1,000 people, according to a CIA report. Lithuania and Serbia are second and third, respectively, and Russia is in 9th place.

Ukraine has the highest mortality rate in the world. In our country, there are 18.6 deaths per thousand people. Lithuania and Serbia rank second and third, respectively. This is evidenced by data from the CIA report on the mortality rate in the world, UNN reports

Details

According to the report, Ukraine's mortality rate is the highest among all countries in the world. It is 18.6 deaths per 1000 people.

Lithuania is the second deadliest country in the world. Its death rate is 15.02 deaths per thousand people. 

Serbia is in third place, with a mortality rate of 14.9.

Qatar has the lowest mortality rate with 1.4 deaths per thousand people. 

It is worth noting that Russia is on the 9th place in the list. It has 14 deaths per thousand people.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

