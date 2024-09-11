Ukraine has agreed with the IMF on the fifth revision of the EFF program for $15.6 billion - Denys Shmyhal

Ukraine's Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that Ukraine and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) have reached an agreement at the expert level on the fifth review of the $15.6 billion Extended Fund Facility (EFF) program, UNN reports .

Details

“All the quantitative criteria and structural benchmarks were met by the end of June,” Shmyhal emphasized. He added that these agreements demonstrate that Ukraine continues to implement important reforms, and international partners support the country on this path.

The Prime Minister also noted that Ukraine expects the IMF Executive Board to approve the agreement, after which the country will receive $1.1 billion.

“This was the first IMF mission to work fully in Kyiv during the full-scale invasion. We are grateful to the Fund's team for this work and support,” Shmyhal added.

He emphasized that funds from international partners help the Government of Ukraine finance all non-military budget expenditures, which allows it to direct domestic resources to the country's defense capabilities.

