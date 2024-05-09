Ukraine extends martial law and mobilization until August 11: Zelensky signs laws

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed the bills on the extension of martial law and mobilization adopted by the Verkhovna Rada, UNN reports.

Details

The President signed bills No. 11234 and No. 11235 to extend martial law and general mobilization from May 14 for 90 days, i.e. until August 11, 2024.

According to MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak, "this is the eleventh decision on martial law since the beginning of the full-scale war.