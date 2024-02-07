Ukraine expects the EU to approve the 13th package of sanctions against Russia in February

Ukraine expects the European Union to approve the 13th package of sanctions against Russia this month.

This was announced by Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal during a joint briefing with the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell, UNN reports.

We expect that the next 13th package of sanctions will be adopted this month - Shmyhal said.

In addition, he noted that this year it is necessary to finalize the instrument for confiscation and use of frozen assets of the Russian Federation in favor of Ukraine.

We welcome the EU's efforts to pave the way for the use of the proceeds of these frozen Russian assets, as well as the important initiative by the European Commission to confiscate the proceeds of violations of EU sanctions - Shmyhal said.

However, Shmyhal noted that Ukraine continues to emphasize that the use of profits from Russian assets is only the first intermediate step.

Create a legal mechanism that will allow confiscation of frozen Russian assets, including sovereign assets of the Central Bank of the Russian Federation, and direct them to the needs of Ukraine - Shmyhal said.

The European Union is preparing the 13th package of sanctions against Russia by February 24.

Radio Liberty journalist Rikard Jozwiak stated that the 13 package of EU sanctions against Russia would be the weakest of all.