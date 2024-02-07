Ukraine expects the EU to approve the 13th package of sanctions against Russia in February

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 102991 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 130269 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 130990 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 172396 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 169974 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 276867 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 177986 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167041 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148738 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 245350 views

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 102614 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 92929 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 89920 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

March 2, 05:19 AM • 100359 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

05:34 AM • 43999 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 276865 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 245348 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 230554 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 255983 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 241824 views
UNN Lite
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 10229 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 130268 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 104092 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 104195 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 120467 views
Ukraine expects the EU to approve the 13th package of sanctions against Russia in February

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23607 views

Ukraine's Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announces that the EU will approve the 13th package of sanctions against Russia in February 2024.

Ukraine expects the European Union to approve the 13th package of sanctions against Russia this month.  

This was announced by Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal during a joint briefing with the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell, UNN reports.  

We expect that the next 13th package of sanctions will be adopted this month

- Shmyhal said.

In addition, he noted that this year it is necessary to finalize the instrument for confiscation and use of frozen assets of the Russian Federation in favor of Ukraine.  

We welcome the EU's efforts to pave the way for the use of the proceeds of these frozen Russian assets, as well as the important initiative by the European Commission to confiscate the proceeds of violations of EU sanctions

- Shmyhal said.

However, Shmyhal noted that Ukraine continues to emphasize that the use of profits from Russian assets is only the first intermediate step.

Create a legal mechanism that will allow confiscation of frozen Russian assets, including sovereign assets of the Central Bank of the Russian Federation, and direct them to the needs of Ukraine

- Shmyhal said.  

Addendum Addendum

The European Union is preparing the 13th package of sanctions against Russia by February 24.

Radio Liberty journalist Rikard Jozwiak stated that the 13 package of EU sanctions against Russia would be the weakest of all. 

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarPolitics
european-commissionEuropean Commission
european-unionEuropean Union
ukraineUkraine
denys-shmyhalDenis Shmyhal

Contact us about advertising