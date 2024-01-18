ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
March 2, 11:46 AM

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Ukraine expects a 3% electricity shortage, more than 370 settlements without power - power engineers

Ukraine expects a 3% electricity shortage, more than 370 settlements without power - power engineers

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 32272 views

Ukraine is forecasting a 3% electricity shortage during the day.

Ukraine is forecasting a 3% electricity shortage during the day. Due to bad weather, 7 settlements are without electricity, and 372 settlements are without electricity due to other technical reasons and hostilities. This was reported by NPC Ukrenergo and the Ministry of Energy, UNN reports.

Details

"Today, Ukrenergo's dispatch center predicts a slight deficit from 8:00 to 20:00 at the level of about 3%. There are no plans to introduce consumption restriction schedules," Ukrenergo said in a statement.

According to Ukrenergo, most electricity is consumed in the morning.

It is noted that currently, the electricity generated by power plants of all types is sufficient to ensure energy supply to consumers. But the resources of power plants are still limited.

"No electricity deficit was recorded yesterday. During the current day, consumers' needs will be covered by our own generation, and we also plan to import electricity," the Ministry of Energy added.

Electricity is imported from Poland, Slovakia, Romania, and Moldova. There are no exports today.

A generating unit at one of the hydroelectric power plants was put out of service for short-term repairs. At the same time, three generation facilities at TPPs returned to operation after emergency repairs. 

Ukrenergo has warned that a storm warning has been issued across Ukraine, which could cause damage to the power grids.

Ukrainians were urged to reduce the use of powerful electrical appliances -  especially from 9:00 to 19:00.

As of morning, 7 settlements in Kirovograd region remain without electricity due to bad weather. Due to other technical reasons and hostilities, 372 settlements are without electricity.

"As a result of the hostilities, an overhead power line in Kherson region was damaged, which resulted in restrictions on the operation of Kherson CHP, damaged heating networks, and disconnected household consumers. The damage is currently localized, about 15 houses are without heat supply," the Ministry of Energy said.

Power lines in Chernihiv region were also reportedly de-energized due to enemy shelling. About two thousand consumers in 18 settlements were cut off from power supply at once.

According to the Ministry of Energy, the water level in the cooling pond is 15.62 meters. "This is enough to meet the needs of the plant," the statement said.

Minister: Ukraine has enough coal, gas and nuclear fuel reserves to get through the winter17.01.24, 13:49 • 22967 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

SocietyWarEconomy

