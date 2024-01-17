Minister: Ukraine has enough coal, gas and nuclear fuel reserves to get through the winter

Ukraine has enough energy reserves to get through the winter. This was stated by Energy Minister Herman Galushchenko at a meeting of the G7+ coordination group, according to the Ministry of Energy, UNN reports.

Details

The Minister informed the partners about the situation in the energy sector and the need to replenish reserves in case of repeated massive enemy attacks.

"We have sufficient reserves of coal, gas and nuclear fuel. And this gives us confidence to say that we have passed half of the winter and we will survive until the end of it," Galushchenko emphasized.

This was achieved, in particular, thanks to a large-scale repair campaign at energy facilities coordinated by the Ministry of Energy. The equipment provided or purchased with the help of international partners is also used for its implementation.

"Thank you for everything you do for Ukraine. Today, the system is stable, in particular, thanks to you, your support and our joint efforts to maintain its sustainability," the Minister said.

At the same time, Galushchenko emphasized that the enemy continues to attack energy facilities and generation in the frontline areas. However, an effective air defense system and measures to strengthen the physical protection of energy facilities do not allow the Russians to cause significant damage to the energy system as a whole.

There are about 11.3 billion cubic meters of gas in gas storage facilities, this will be enough until the end of the season - Shmyhal