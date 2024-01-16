Ukraine does not have enough means of defense to fully control the sky over the sea - Humeniuk

Ukraine currently lacks the means to fully protect the airspace over the Black and Azov Seas. This was stated by the spokesperson for the Southern Defense Forces of Ukraine Natalia Gumenyuk on Radio Liberty, UNN reports.

Details

The journalist asked whether the destruction of the A-50 by Ukrainian forces and the damage to the Il-22 meant that the Ukrainian Armed Forces controlled the airspace over the Azov and Black Seas.

This is too loud a statement to convince everyone that it is really so dangerous for russian pilots and so safe for our population - Natalia Humeniuk replied.

She noted that it is necessary to adequately assess the capabilities, both our own and those of the enemy. At the same time, she believes that Ukraine is able to use the available forces and means to counter the threat posed by the enemy in this direction.

But we still don't have enough protections to make this control absolute - She said.

Recall

Yesterday, the Ukrainian Defense Forces destroyed an enemy A-50 long-range radar detection aircraft and an enemy Il-22 airborne control center over the Sea of Azov. This was confirmed by Commander-in-Chief Valeriy Zaluzhnyi.

