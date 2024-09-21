Ukraine and the UK discuss protection of Ukrainian culture at the global level

Mykola Tochytskyi held bilateral talks with Chris Bryant at the G7 Culture Ministers meeting. This was reported by the Ministry of Culture and Strategic Communications of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

On September 20, as part of the G7 Culture Ministers' Meeting, bilateral talks were held between Mykola Tochytskyi, Minister of Culture and Strategic Communications of Ukraine, and Chris Bryant, Minister of Creative Industries, Arts and Tourism of the United Kingdom. The main topics of discussion were the protection of Ukraine's cultural identity and its perception in the international arena.

Mykola Tochytskyi emphasized the importance of strategic communications to promote Ukrainian artists, painters, musicians and poets as representatives of Ukrainian culture, not Russian. According to him, this approach will help to tell the world the true story and strengthen Ukraine's position as a country that defends European standards of freedom and democracy.

Chris Bryant, for his part, expressed support for Ukraine's efforts to bring the terrorist country to justice for crimes against humanity and destruction of cultural heritage. The parties also discussed joint efforts to protect Ukrainian cultural heritage, which remains under threat due to Russian aggression.

Ukraine and the United Kingdom reaffirmed their intention to continue cooperation to support and protect Ukrainian culture globally.

