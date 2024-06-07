Ukraine and Russia agree to extend mutual visits to prisoners of war

The Ukrainian and Russian sides agreed that they will continue the program of mutual visits to prisoners of war and the program of receiving letters from both relatives and prisoners of war. This was reported to the journalist UNN by the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmitry Lubinets.

It (practice – ed.) continues, and I can officially declare that I had communication, discussion yesterday and we agreed that we continue the program of mutual visits to prisoners of war, we continue the program of receiving letters from both relatives and prisoners of war, and we exchange them said Lubinets.

He recalled that the Russian side handed over to the Ukrainian side 210 letters from Ukrainian citizens (prisoners of war and civilian detainees).

"Two days ago, I publicly announced that I received 210 leaflets from prisoners of war from Moskalkova, and these leaflets have already been received by families," Lubinets said.

In addition, he noted that the Russian side agreed to continue the program of exchange of warm clothes and medicines for prisoners of war.

Addition

The Russian side has never handed over Any lists of Ukrainian prisoners of war for verification, including the alleged 6,465 prisoners declared by Putin, to the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets.