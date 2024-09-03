Ukraine and Panama discuss cooperation in the UN and peace plan

Iryna Borovets discussed bilateral relations and international cooperation with the Deputy Foreign Minister of Panama. This was reported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Iryna Borovets had a telephone conversation with Deputy Foreign Minister of Panama Carlos Ruiz Hernandez. During the conversation, the parties discussed the agenda of bilateral relations and joint activities for the near future.

Particular attention was paid to strengthening cooperation within international organizations, in particular in the context of Panama's presidency of the UN Security Council as a non-permanent member in 2025-2026.

Iryna Borovets emphasized the important role of Panama in restoring peace in Ukraine. She also emphasized the importance of Panama's support for President Zelensky's Peace Formula and informed about the plan to hold the Second Global Peace Summit by the end of the year.

