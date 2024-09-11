Ukraine and Lithuania sign memorandum on defense cooperation

On Wednesday, September 11, Ukraine and Lithuania signed a memorandum of cooperation in the defense sector. This was stated by Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda on his page in X, UNN reports.

Details

The Lithuanian president explained that the memorandum was signed within the framework of the defense industry forum in Kyiv.

Employment in the defense industry is growing, and high technology and engineering are helping to develop modern solutions for the battlefield. Joint efforts will lead Ukraine to victory - Nauseda said.

Addition

The Minister of Defense of Ukraine Rustem Umyerov also spoke about the Lithuanian-Ukrainian defense industry business forum in Kyiv.

In particular, he thanked Lithuania for allocating 10 million euros to finance domestic long-range capabilities, in particular the "Palyanytsia" drone missile.

Lithuania has already helped Ukraine by 2% of its own GDP and aims to continue this support at the level of 0.25% of the country's GDP annually.He thanked the Lithuanian people for their support and called on businesses to actively invest in the Ukrainian defense industry Umyerov said.

Recall

During Ramstein's meeting, the Lithuanian defense minister announced that his country would allocate 10 million euros to purchase the Ukrainian Palyanytsia drone.