Ukraine and DRC discuss support for sovereignty and the Peace Formula

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Trump set a condition for Zelenskyy to resume negotiations with the US

February 28, 10:28 PM
Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

February 28, 10:53 PM
Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM
Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

03:40 AM
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM
Ukraine and DRC discuss support for sovereignty and the Peace Formula

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25720 views

Maksym Subh had a phone conversation with the Deputy Foreign Minister of the DRC, Bestine Kazadi. The parties discussed support for Ukraine's sovereignty, food security, and the DRC's participation in the Second Peace Summit.

Maxim Subh had a telephone conversation with the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the DRC, Bestine Kazadi. This was reported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

Today, Special Representative of Ukraine for the Middle East and Africa Maksym Subkh had a telephone conversation with the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), Bestine Kazadi, responsible for international cooperation and francophone.

During the conversation, Subh expressed gratitude for the DRC's support of Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity in the face of the terrorist country's armed aggression. He also informed his Congolese counterpart about Ukraine's efforts to strengthen contacts with African countries and the measures taken to ensure food security, particularly in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Special attention was paid to Ukraine's initiatives to consolidate international support for the Peace Formula proposed by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Subh invited the Congolese side to participate in the second Peace Summit, which will be the next step in promoting Ukrainian peace initiatives on the global stage.

Mpox epidemic center in DR Congo: doctors call for help with transportation of vaccines11.09.24, 13:02 • 13994 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

Politics

