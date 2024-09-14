Ukraine and DRC discuss support for sovereignty and the Peace Formula

Maxim Subh had a telephone conversation with the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the DRC, Bestine Kazadi. This was reported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Today, Special Representative of Ukraine for the Middle East and Africa Maksym Subkh had a telephone conversation with the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), Bestine Kazadi, responsible for international cooperation and francophone.

During the conversation, Subh expressed gratitude for the DRC's support of Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity in the face of the terrorist country's armed aggression. He also informed his Congolese counterpart about Ukraine's efforts to strengthen contacts with African countries and the measures taken to ensure food security, particularly in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Special attention was paid to Ukraine's initiatives to consolidate international support for the Peace Formula proposed by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Subh invited the Congolese side to participate in the second Peace Summit, which will be the next step in promoting Ukrainian peace initiatives on the global stage.

