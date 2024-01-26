Ukraine and Belgium start cooperation in the defense industry

Belgian and Ukrainian companies have signed six documents on the start of cooperation in the defense industry. This was reported by the Ministry of Strategic Industries of Ukraine, UNN reports .

Details

On January 23-24, the Belgian-Ukrainian Defense Industry Seminar took place. Its goal was to establish ties and cooperation, as well as to strengthen the strategic partnership between the Belgian and Ukrainian defense industries.

During the event, Ukraine and Belgium signed a memorandum of understanding and six documents on the start of cooperation in the defense industry.

Today, we are proud to announce the signing of a memorandum of understanding between the Minister of Defense of the Kingdom of Belgium, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine and the Ministry of Strategic Industries of Ukraine. This promotes the flexibility and high technological capabilities of Belgian industry for a long-term partnership with Ukrainian industry to implement the strategy of the Ukrainian government, - said Lieutenant General Frederic Goetink, National Director of Armaments of Belgium.

