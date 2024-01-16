UAV attack on Voronezh region: Baltimore airfield could have been targeted - rosmedia

Last night, drones attacked the Voronezh region of Russia. The alleged target of the UAV was the Baltimore airfield. This is stated by the Russian media, UNN reports .

Details

According to Russian media, the Ukrainian Armed Forces attacked the Voronezh region with two waves of UAVs. The first attack began around 2 a.m. The second allegedly began about 3 hours later.

At about 5 a.m., air defense forces shot down two more drones near the Baltimore airfield, - the statement said.

The enemy media also reported that the attack caused no damage and no casualties, but immediately after this statement, it was reported that a high-rise building was damaged, resulting in injuries.

The wreckage of one UAV was found in the Leninsky district of Voronezh. The biggest destruction occurred in a high-rise building on Teplychnaya Street - a 10-year-old girl was injured in the explosion - the message says.



Recall

Numerous explosions were heard in the Russian city of Voronezh last night. This was reported by local residents.

Later, the Russian Ministry of Defense stated that air defense systems had allegedly destroyed and intercepted 12 UAVs in Voronezh and Belgorod regions.



