Two "Shaheds" destroyed in Mykolaiv region at night, enemy attacked with FPV drones and artillery

Two enemy Shahed attack drones were destroyed overnight in Mykolaiv region. Last night, the enemy attacked Kutsurubska community with FPV drones and artillery, damaging four houses, said Vitaliy Kim, head of Mykolaiv RMA, on Monday, UNN reports.

Details

"On the night of September 2, air defense forces and means in Mykolaiv region destroyed two Shahed 131/136 UAVs," Kim wrote on Telegram.

According to him, yesterday, on September 1, at 07:30 and 08:57, the enemy sent FPV drones, and at 08:33, 19:58 and 21:04, they fired artillery at the Kutsurubska community. "As a result, four residential buildings in Solonchaky village were damaged. Also, as a result of one of the shelling, dry grass caught fire in an open area, which was promptly extinguished by firefighters. There were no casualties," Kim said.

