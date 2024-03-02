Two people killed in night attack in Odesa by Russian Federation, rubble clearing continues - Kiper

A drone hit a residential building in Odesa as a result of a nighttime attack by Russian Federation. As of now, there are 8 injured and 2 dead. The rubble is being cleared. This was reported by the head of the Odesa Regional State Administration Oleh Kiper on the air of the "United News" telethon, UNN reports.

Today we have information about 8 injured and 3 dead. The rubble is being cleared, there is still a lot of work to be done. You know that one person ran out of the basement, joyfully. But the investigation is still ongoing, all services are working on the spot. Firefighters have been on the scene since two in the morning, uninterrupted and without rest - he said.

As a result of the Russian attack on a residential building in Odesa, 18 apartments were destroyed, the mayor of the city, Gennadiy Trukhanov, said.

"We are waiting for the builders to conduct an examination, the builders, they will tell us whether it is possible to live there. As for the completely destroyed apartments, we have a government program under which people receive compensation. And there are already many cases where people have bought housing and are living in new homes," he added.