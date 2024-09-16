Two paramilitary guards to be fired for “shameful incident” on train - Ukrzaliznytsia

Ukrzaliznytsia has decided to dismiss two paramilitary security guards for a "shameful incident" on a train and is conducting an investigation, the company said on Monday, UNN reports.

Details

"Employees of the Departmental Paramilitary Security branch, who allowed a shameful incident on the train #43/44 Cherkasy - Ivano-Frankivsk, will be immediately dismissed. Currently, Ukrzaliznytsia is conducting an internal investigation into the incident, and the employees have been sent for medical examination. All those involved will be held accountable," Ukrzaliznytsia said on Telegram on Monday.

The company apologized and emphasized that "such behavior is unacceptable for any employee in the industry.

The head of the Stryi district police, Andriy Kotsur, told Suspilne that the men were dropped off the train in Stryi, Lviv region.

"One of the passengers called 102 in the morning (September 16 - ed.) to report that two people on the train, probably law enforcement officers, were intoxicated and had signs of being beaten. They were not in conflict with anyone, they did not fight with anyone," Kotsur said.

According to Kotsur, the men are train guards. The decision to remove them from the train was made by the train manager. Ukrzaliznytsia emphasized that all those involved in the incident will be brought to justice.

