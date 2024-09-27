Two more dead from rubble in Kryvyi Rih due to Russian attack

Two more people killed in the morning Russian missile attack in Kryvyi Rih have been rescued from the rubble. Monday, September 30, will be declared a day of mourning for the dead in the city, said Oleksandr Vilkul, head of the city's Defense Council, UNN reports.

Unfortunately, two more victims were pulled out of the rubble...A day of mourning will be declared in Kryvyi Rih on Monday, September 30. - Vilkul wrote.

RMA Chairman Serhiy Lysak added that a man and a woman had been rescued from the rubble of the administrative building.

Thus, the number of victims of the morning Russian attack on the city increased to three.

Earlier it was reported that rescuers pulled the body of a woman from the rubble after a missile attack by Russian troops on the district police department in Kryvyi Rih. According to preliminary data, 6 more people were injured.