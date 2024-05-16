Two MiG-31s, an S-400 and a fuel depot hit in Crimea - Russian media

In occupied Crimea, a SAM-S-400, 2 MiG-31 aircraft, and a fuel and lubricants depot at the Belbek military airfield were hit in an attack the previous day, with 2 Russian servicemen killed and 13 injured, according to the Russian telegram channel ASTRA, writes UNN.

Details

As the Telegram channel points out, he managed to find out the consequences of a massive missile attack on the occupied Crimea on the night of May 14-15.

"According to ASTRA's sources in the region's emergency services, the attack first targeted the Belbek military airfield in Sevastopol. (...) As a result of the missile strike, two MiG-31 fighter-interceptors were destroyed at the airfield, and a fuel and lubricants warehouse was also burned down. Eleven Russian servicemen were injured," the Telegram channel points out .

"A little later, closer to the morning of May 15, a missile hit the S-400 Triumf SAM already near the village of Vishnevoye. After the attack, the SAM caught fire. 2 servicemen were killed, 2 were wounded," the Telegram channel reported.

The Russian Defense Ministry reported that on the night of May 14-15, Russian air defense forces destroyed 10 operational-tactical missiles over occupied Crimea. The Russian Defense Ministry did not report any casualties or damage during the attack. Rosvoyenko reported about the dead and wounded, but did not specify their number or other details.

It was loud in the area of the Belbek airfield near the occupied Sevastopol at night, locals say "something is still burning"