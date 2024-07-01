Two men will stand trial for attacking a volunteer in Kyiv

$41.340.03
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 74698 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 69322 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 83355 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 83962 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 103439 views
Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM
Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

Two men will stand trial for attacking a volunteer in Kyiv

Kyiv

 • 23863 views

Two men, aged 70 and 68, will stand trial for an incident involving a volunteer in an underpass in Kyiv's Obolon district after the case was referred to court.

Two men will stand trial for attacking a volunteer in Kyiv

The case of the attack on a volunteer in Kyiv's Obolon district has been referred to the court, and two men will be brought to trial, the Main National Police in the capital reported on Monday, UNN reports.

Details

In early June, police officers found information on social media about illegal actions and violence against a Kyiv woman. Then law enforcement officers detained two men and notified them of suspicion. They were local residents, born in 1950 and 1954.

In Kyiv there was a conflict between a girl and two men, production was opened04.06.24, 15:55 • 22624 views

During the pre-trial investigation, investigators found that the offenders, while in the underpass, began to harass the girl. They behaved aggressively and used foul language towards the victim. The girl recorded the men's actions on her cell phone.

Then the police identified the offenders and investigators notified them of suspicion of committing a crime under Part 2 of Article 296 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - hooliganism.

"The pre-trial investigation has now been completed, and the indictments have been sent to court for consideration," the police said.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

KyivCrimes and emergencies
Kyiv
