Two men will stand trial for attacking a volunteer in Kyiv
Two men, aged 70 and 68, will stand trial for an incident involving a volunteer in an underpass in Kyiv's Obolon district after the case was referred to court.
The case of the attack on a volunteer in Kyiv's Obolon district has been referred to the court, and two men will be brought to trial, the Main National Police in the capital reported on Monday, UNN reports.
Details
In early June, police officers found information on social media about illegal actions and violence against a Kyiv woman. Then law enforcement officers detained two men and notified them of suspicion. They were local residents, born in 1950 and 1954.
During the pre-trial investigation, investigators found that the offenders, while in the underpass, began to harass the girl. They behaved aggressively and used foul language towards the victim. The girl recorded the men's actions on her cell phone.
Then the police identified the offenders and investigators notified them of suspicion of committing a crime under Part 2 of Article 296 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - hooliganism.
"The pre-trial investigation has now been completed, and the indictments have been sent to court for consideration," the police said.