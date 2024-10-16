Two men detained in Cherkasy region for selling humanitarian cars: earned over UAH 31 million
Kyiv • UNN
In Smila, police detained two criminals who sold more than 190 humanitarian vehicles worth UAH 31.5 million. They face up to seven years in prison for illegally selling vehicles intended for the Ukrainian Armed Forces.
In Cherkasy region, two men set up a scheme to import vehicles as humanitarian aid. They were detained in Smila, the National Police reported on Wednesday, UNN reports .
Details
Instead of donating the vehicles to the Ukrainian Armed Forces, the men sold them to civilians for cash. In this way, they sold more than 190 cars for a total of about UAH 31.5 million.
The men were detained while receiving $15,000 for the sale of three SUVs.
Investigators have notified the defendants of suspicion and they face up to seven years in prison.