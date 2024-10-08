Two killed in enemy attack on Kharkiv - RMA

As a result of an enemy attack on Kharkiv by KABs, two people were killed and one wounded, the mayor of the city, Ihor Terekhov, and the head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleh Syniehubov, reported in Telegram on Tuesday, UNN reports.

Details

"We already have information about two people killed as a result of the enemy's shelling of Kharkiv," said the mayor of the city, Igor Terekhov.

"We know about two dead. There are wounded. Emergency services are working at the site of the hit," said Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv RMA.

Russian strike on Kharkiv: there are victims, the mayor reports a dead man