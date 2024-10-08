Two killed in enemy attack on Kharkiv - RMA
Kyiv • UNN
Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported two deaths as a result of an enemy attack on the city by KABs. The head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleg Sinegubov, confirmed the information and added that there were wounded and emergency services were working on the spot.
As a result of an enemy attack on Kharkiv by KABs, two people were killed and one wounded, the mayor of the city, Ihor Terekhov, and the head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleh Syniehubov, reported in Telegram on Tuesday, UNN reports.
Details
"We already have information about two people killed as a result of the enemy's shelling of Kharkiv," said the mayor of the city, Igor Terekhov.
"We know about two dead. There are wounded. Emergency services are working at the site of the hit," said Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv RMA.
