Russian strike on Kharkiv: there are victims, the mayor reports a dead man

According to preliminary information, there is one dead and one injured as a result of a hostile strike by the KAB on Kharkiv. UNN reports this with reference to the mayor of the city, Igor Terekhov, and the head of the RMA, Oleg Sinegubov.

“According to preliminary information, there is one dead as a result of an enemy attack on Kharkiv. The information is being clarified,” Igor Terekhov wrote on Telegram.

According to the head of the RMA, Oleg Sinegubov, the occupiers attacked a densely populated area of Kharkiv.

“An impact was recorded in the Kyiv district. According to preliminary data, there are victims,” he wrote on Telegram.

Earlier, it was reported that the Russian Federation struck a high-rise building in Kharkiv with a KAB .