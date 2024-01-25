Two killed, 11 wounded: the consequences of Russian attacks in Donetsk region over the day

Russian troops attacked civilians in Donetsk region 15 times yesterday. At night, the enemy attacked Oleksiyevo-Druzhkivka with rockets. Two people were killed and 11 others were wounded as a result of enemy attacks. UNN reports this with reference to the police of Donetsk region.

After midnight today, the occupants launched two S-300 missiles at Oleksiyevo-Druzhkivka. 13 private houses, an educational institution, an outbuilding, and civilian cars were destroyed. No information on casualties has been received so far - the police said in a statement.

The enemy reportedly shelled 7 localities over the past day: the cities of Avdiivka, Hirnyk, Kurakhove, the village of Hostre, the villages of Dachne, Oleksiyivka, and Stara Mykolayivka.

55 civilian objects were damaged, including 51 residential buildings, a solar station, a car, and a power line.

Russia struck Hirnyk with an Iskander missile, killing two people and injuring nine others, including two children. 30 private houses and 2 apartment buildings, as well as a critical infrastructure facility were damaged -the statement reads.

Avdiivka withstood eight attacks, two residents were injured by enemy shells.

Russians shelled Stara Mykolaivka with Grad rockets, damaging 19 houses.

In the evening, the enemy shelled one of the communities in Mykolaiv region: a critical infrastructure facility was damaged