In the evening, the enemy shelled one of the communities in Mykolaiv region: a critical infrastructure facility was damaged

As a result of the evening shelling by Russian troops of the Kutsurubska community in Mykolaiv region, a critical infrastructure facility was damaged, leaving three settlements in the community without electricity. On the night of January 25, the Defense Forces destroyed one enemy "shahed" in the sky over the region. This was reported by the head of the JFO Vitaliy Kim, UNN reports.

During the evening shelling of Dmytrivka village of Kutsurubska community, a critical infrastructure facility was damaged, leaving three settlements of the community without electricity. Residential buildings were also damaged. There were no casualties - Kim wrote on Telegram.

Details

It is also reported that on the night of January 25, air defense forces destroyed a Shahed-136/131 UAV in Mykolaiv region.

In addition, yesterday, January 24, in the morning, two enemy FPV drones were neutralized while trying to attack from the temporarily occupied territory. At 11:07 a.m., the enemy fired artillery at the water area of the Ochakiv community. There were no casualties, Kim said.

Also yesterday, at 15:49 and 18:50, hostile artillery shelling was recorded in two settlements of the Kutsurub community.

