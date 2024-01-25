The Russian army carried out more than 120 strikes in Zaporizhzhia region: they used MLRS and artillery and carried out 38 drone attacks

Russian troops attacked 23 towns and villages in Zaporizhzhia region over the past 24 hours, striking 124 times, including 38 drone attacks, the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Yuriy Malashko said on Thursday, UNN reports.

Details

Reportedly, 79 hostile artillery attacks took place on the territory of Orikhiv, Levadne, Huliaipilske, Poltavka, Bilohirya, Charivne, Stepnohirsk, Lobkove, Kamianske, Prymorske and other settlements on the frontline.

The enemy attacked Tavriyske, Hulyaypole, Robotyne, Poltavka, Novodarivka, Charivne, Chervone, Malynivka, Hulyaypilske, Levadne, Zatyshshya and Pyatikhatky with 38 drones, shelled Orikhove, Mala Tokmachka and Novodanylivka with aircraft, and launched four MLRS attacks on Robotyne, Novoandriivka and Novove.

"There were 15 reports of destruction of residential buildings and infrastructure. There were no casualties," said Malashko.

