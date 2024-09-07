Two explosions occurred in Kharkiv - Terekhov
Kyiv • UNN
Two explosions occurred in Kharkiv on September 7, as reported by local authorities. The head of the region, Oleh Syniehubov, and the mayor, Ihor Terekhov, confirmed the information and urged residents to take cover.
Details
In particular, the head of the city council Oleg Sinegubov saidthat the occupiers are striking and called on Kharkiv residents to go into hiding.
In turn, the mayor of the city, Igor Terekhov , saidthat two explosions were heard in Kharkiv.