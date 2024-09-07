Two explosions occurred in Kharkiv - Terekhov

On the afternoon of September 7, two explosions occurred in Kharkiv. This was reported by local authorities, UNN reports.

Details

In particular, the head of the city council Oleg Sinegubov saidthat the occupiers are striking and called on Kharkiv residents to go into hiding.

In turn, the mayor of the city, Igor Terekhov , saidthat two explosions were heard in Kharkiv.