There are two enemy ships in the Black Sea that carry Kalibr cruise missiles with a possible total volley of up to eight missiles, while there are no enemy ships in the Azov Sea. This is reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

According to the information, there are also two enemy ships in the Mediterranean, one of which is a Kalibr carrier with the ability to fire up to four missiles.

During the day, 16 vessels passed through the Kerch Strait, nine of them headed to the Black Sea and seven to the Sea of Azov. The terrorist country continues to violate international norms by disabling automatic identification systems.

