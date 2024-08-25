Two dozen Russian airfields are within its range: Zelensky shows drone missile “Palyanytsia”

ukenru
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 46777 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 135983 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 141239 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 233019 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 169778 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 162707 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 147289 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 216591 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112870 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 203258 views

Trump may cut off all military support to Ukraine - NYT

March 1, 06:46 AM • 51415 views
“Anything is possible” - Rubio on the settlement after the skirmish between Zelenskiy and Trump

March 1, 07:22 AM • 33269 views
Europe will collectively try to pick up 'pieces' after Zelensky and Trump meeting - Bloomberg

March 1, 07:59 AM • 45376 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 105642 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 101191 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 233019 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 216591 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 203258 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 229438 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 216782 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 101191 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 105642 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 157264 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 156095 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 159921 views
Two dozen Russian airfields are within its range: Zelensky shows drone missile “Palyanytsia”

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 31584 views

The President of Ukraine demonstrated a new long-range drone missile “Palianytsia”.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has shown what a Ukrainian long-range drone missile "Palianytsia" looks like. Two dozen Russian military airfields are within its range, UNN reports .

Attacks on our cities can be stopped by striking the carriers of these weapons - Russian aircraft at military airfields. Yesterday, the first successful combat use of our new weapon, the Ukrainian long-range drone missile Palianytsia, took place. It was developed by our own forces to destroy the enemy's offensive potential,

- Zelensky wrote.

The video posted by Zelensky shows a Palianytsia drone missile.

President on new drone missile “Palianytsia”: faster and more powerful than Ukrainian long-range drones24.08.24, 16:02 • 20215 views

The video also notes that almost everything about the Palyanytsia drone missile is classified, but some things are known. There are two dozen Russian military airfields within the range of the drone missile. The entire development was completed phenomenally quickly, in just a year and a half. But the motivation is strong: the sooner the Palyanytsya is ready, the more lives can be protected. "The Palyanytsya will be launched from a ground-based platform. The engine is turbojet. The cost of the drone missile is much lower than its analogues. And work is ongoing to reduce its cost and increase production. The task of Palianytsia is to protect civilians by destroying the enemy's offensive potential. And to do it on the enemy's territory.

"There will be more missile drones, just as there are more of our long-range strike drones, the results of which we see almost every day," Zelensky said.

AddendumAddendum

Minister of Strategic Industries Oleksandr Kamyshyn did not disclose details of Ukraine's new Palianytsia drone missile, but notedthat the enemy will study their technical characteristics by "arrivals" in the rear.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarTechnologies

Contact us about advertising