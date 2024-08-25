Two dozen Russian airfields are within its range: Zelensky shows drone missile “Palyanytsia”

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has shown what a Ukrainian long-range drone missile "Palianytsia" looks like. Two dozen Russian military airfields are within its range, UNN reports .

Attacks on our cities can be stopped by striking the carriers of these weapons - Russian aircraft at military airfields. Yesterday, the first successful combat use of our new weapon, the Ukrainian long-range drone missile Palianytsia, took place. It was developed by our own forces to destroy the enemy's offensive potential, - Zelensky wrote.

The video posted by Zelensky shows a Palianytsia drone missile.

President on new drone missile “Palianytsia”: faster and more powerful than Ukrainian long-range drones

The video also notes that almost everything about the Palyanytsia drone missile is classified, but some things are known. There are two dozen Russian military airfields within the range of the drone missile. The entire development was completed phenomenally quickly, in just a year and a half. But the motivation is strong: the sooner the Palyanytsya is ready, the more lives can be protected. "The Palyanytsya will be launched from a ground-based platform. The engine is turbojet. The cost of the drone missile is much lower than its analogues. And work is ongoing to reduce its cost and increase production. The task of Palianytsia is to protect civilians by destroying the enemy's offensive potential. And to do it on the enemy's territory.

"There will be more missile drones, just as there are more of our long-range strike drones, the results of which we see almost every day," Zelensky said.

AddendumAddendum

Minister of Strategic Industries Oleksandr Kamyshyn did not disclose details of Ukraine's new Palianytsia drone missile, but notedthat the enemy will study their technical characteristics by "arrivals" in the rear.