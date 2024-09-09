Two domestically produced grenades allowed for use in the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Two Ukrainian-made grenades, which are analogs of Soviet weapons, have been allowed for use in the Armed Forces of Ukraine. This was stated by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, reports UNN.

Details

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has codified and authorized the use of a defensive fragmentation grenade, an analog of the Soviet F-1, in the army.

This Ukrainian-made ammunition meets the characteristics of modern melee weapons. Previously, we had no production of this type of grenade.

The ministry explained that the hand-held defensive fragmentation grenade is designed to defeat openly positioned enemy manpower. Due to its powerful effect, it should be used only from cover.

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has also codified and adopted a remote-action hand-held offensive grenade, an analog of the Soviet RGD-5.

Its serial production has already been launched by a Ukrainian manufacturer.

Recall

Ukraine has approved an individual detection, marking, and demining kit for use in the Armed Forces of Ukraine. This product is manufactured by a Ukrainian company from domestic components.